Kitchen Tips: How To Remove Sticky Grease From Steel Oil Cans Without Much Effort?
Cooking oil cans often develop stubborn grease stains, especially around the lids and outer surfaces. Try these simple kitchen tricks to remove sticky grease and keep your steel cans clean and shiny.
Tips to clean oil cans easily
Usually, grease builds up on oil cans in just a few days. The outside of the can becomes sticky to touch, and oil stains also form around the lid. Sometimes, this grease won't come off even if you scrub it with soap. This makes steel cans look pretty gross. However, you can easily fix this problem by following some simple tips. You can clean greasy steel oil cans using a few ingredients easily available at home. Let's find out what those tips are.
Dishwash liquid
Dishwash liquid works great to remove built-up grease on steel oil cans. First, you need to wet the outside of the can with lukewarm water. Next, pour a little dishwash liquid on a sponge or soft cloth and gently scrub the whole can. You should scrub a little harder where the oil stains are heavy. Then, wash it with clean water and wipe it down with a dry cloth.
Baking soda
You can use baking soda when old grease stains pile up on steel cans. For this, take two spoons of baking soda in a small bowl, add a little water, and make a paste. Apply this mixture where the grease stains are and leave it for 5 to 10 minutes. After that, gently scrub it with a soft sponge. Clean it with water and wipe it with a dry cloth.
Vinegar works too..
Vinegar is also one of the common things we use for cleaning in the kitchen. Especially, you can use it to remove grease stains built up on steel cans. Mix a little white vinegar in a cup of water. Put this mixture on a soft cloth and scrub the outside of the can. Leave it for a while where the stains are heavy and scrub again. Then wipe it with a clean wet cloth and let it dry completely.
Lemon juice
The natural acidic properties in lemons help remove certain types of stains. For this, cut a lemon in half and mix its juice in a little water. Rub this mixture on the outside of the can with a soft cloth. After that, clean it with normal water and wipe it with a dry cloth. However, you shouldn't leave lemon juice on steel for a long time.
Lukewarm water
Lukewarm water also helps in removing oil stains. Grease comes off somewhat easily in lukewarm water compared to normal cold water. That's why you should first wet the outside of the can with lukewarm water and then clean it with dishwash liquid. Don't use very hot water.
You should clean oil cans regularly if you want to keep grease from building up on them. Stains won't build up if you wipe the outside of the can with a dry cloth every time you pour oil. Also, always keep the can in a dry place.
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