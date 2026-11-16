Lukewarm water also helps in removing oil stains. Grease comes off somewhat easily in lukewarm water compared to normal cold water. That's why you should first wet the outside of the can with lukewarm water and then clean it with dishwash liquid. Don't use very hot water.

You should clean oil cans regularly if you want to keep grease from building up on them. Stains won't build up if you wipe the outside of the can with a dry cloth every time you pour oil. Also, always keep the can in a dry place.