Gen Z's interest in protein can help to promote the knowledge of nutrition; however, that interest should not change into an obsession with achieving protein targets in each meal.

The best method is to lower the degree of sweetness instead of replacing the sugar. Start reducing the sugar in a cup of tea or coffee and in desserts that you make. Fresh fruits are sweet as well; however, they also have vitamins, minerals and fibres, making them a good alternative in various dishes.

Should you use such natural sweeteners as jaggery, honey or coconut sugar for taste, use them sparingly and take them into account in the added sugar calculation.

In short, natural sweeteners can have different tastes and some small nutritional differences; however, they are not always healthier than white sugar. Therefore, the most important thing is to try and reduce the total amount of sugar in your diet.

The role of social media

The rise of protein foods has been fueled by fitness influencers, food brands and nutrition experts. Different recipes using protein products and reviews of different protein-rich foods are regularly shared on social media platforms.

The outcome of this practice leads to the appearance of many more protein-based products on the market. The ‘high protein’ label does not necessarily mean that the product is healthy. Some may contain huge quantities of added sugar, saturated fat or sodium, or some may use artificial sweeteners.

The question of usefulness

Protein foods can be beneficial for those who cannot meet their daily protein requirement with the help of regular meals. Most people include enough protein into their diet by consuming such foods as pulses, beans, dairy products, eggs, soy and nuts.

One should learn that it is not enough to just read the label and make sure that the product contains much protein. Protein cookies may have more protein than a regular cookie, but it does not mean that it is better for a regular use. The same principle can be applied to coffee which becomes enriched with protein powder.

Finding the perfect balance

Generation Z's interest in protein can help to promote the knowledge of nutrition; however, that interest should not change into an obsession with achieving protein targets in each meal. Needs for protein are different among people, which depends on various factors such as age, level of activity, health condition, and personal goals.

As it is known, protein is an important nutrient rather than a marketing slogan. Young adults should focus not on the pursuit of every protein-fortified product, but rather on a balanced diet, as well as managing the variety of food and nutrition habits.

-This article is authored by Ms. Chitra BK, Chief of Dietetics, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru