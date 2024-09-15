Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Boost hair growth with curry leaves: Powerful homemade hair packs

    Many people frequently switch oils and shampoos for hair growth, but these changes alone may not yield significant results. However, using curry leaves in a specific way can promote hair growth.

    article_image1
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    Every woman desires long, thick hair and often experiments with various products and home remedies. However, relying solely on market-bought products for hair growth is not advisable due to the presence of chemicals that can hinder growth and lead to hair fall.

    article_image2

    Curry leaves

    Using natural ingredients like curry leaves is beneficial for hair health and growth. Curry leaves are readily available and possess natural properties that promote long, black hair.

    article_image3

    Applying curry leaf hair packs helps eliminate dandruff, leaving hair soft, silky, and healthy. There are various ways to incorporate curry leaves into hair care routines for enhanced hair health.

    article_image4

    A hair pack made with curry leaves and coconut oil can significantly boost hair growth. To prepare, blend washed curry leaves into a thick paste, mix it with coconut oil, apply to hair, leave for 30 minutes, and rinse. This promotes healthy and long hair.

    article_image5

    Fenugreek seeds are known for promoting hair growth. Combining them with curry leaves and shikakai creates a potent hair pack. Blend curry leaves, add ground fenugreek seeds (soaked and ground), use the soaking water for consistency, apply to the hair, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse. This pack adds shine and promotes healthy hair, reducing the need for commercial products.

