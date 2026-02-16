Body Soap vs Shampoo: Which Is Better for Your Hair?
Body Soap: Many people, either out of laziness or in an emergency, use their body soap on their hair while bathing. But do you know what this does to your hair?
13
Image Credit : Getty
Do you know what happens if you use soap on your hair?
1. Hair loses natural oils. Soap's strong surfactants strip away essential sebum, making hair dry. 2. Hair gets rough and tangled. Soap's high pH opens the hair cuticle.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
23
Image Credit : Freepik
3. Scalp problems..
Soap's alkalinity can damage the scalp's protective layer, causing itchiness and dandruff. It also leaves a residue, making hair dull, weak, and prone to breakage.
33
Image Credit : Freepik
Soap vs. Shampoo: What's the difference?
Soap just cleans dirt and lacks conditioners. Shampoo cleans, protects moisture, balances pH, and softens hair. Regularly using soap can permanently damage your hair.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos