Bhai Dooj 2022: From game tickets to vouchers; here's some unique gift ideas for your brother

Living with your brother is like having both your best friend and worst enemy. They are both the one who helps you grow as a person and your partner in crime. So, this Bhai Dooj 2022, let's celebrate your lifelong friendship with the best Bhai Dooj gifts for brothers.

Bhai Dooj is all about the sibling bond. Sibling love is one of the purest forms of love in the world, and its bittersweet nature only adds to its beauty. Siblings make our lives better and more interesting by being their first best friends and looking out for each other. Siblings express their sense of protection and love for each other through a beautiful ritual on the auspicious day of Bhai Dooj. They shower each other with affection and gifts, similar to Raksha Bandhan. It is observed this year on Wednesday, October 26. As we celebrate Bhai Dooj, we've compiled a list of unique gifts for your brothers.

1) Cruise passes

It's time to sit back, relax, and take a brief vacation in light of all the stress that comes with living a hectic life. If your brother enjoys travelling, you could surprise your Bhai with cruise tickets, unless he is seasick, this is the ideal present for him, regardless of his age.

2) Game tickets

This Bhai Dooj gift idea is more than just a gift; it's an experience. Why not give him something related to sports if he is interested? It will have him cheering, singing, and jumping for joy, just like a ticket to see his favourite team at the next match in your city if his team wins.

3) Cycle

Another ideal gift on Bhai Dooj is a cycle who loves to ride. It will provide him with some physical activity as it becomes an important part of his daily routine. From a 10-year-old to an overly enthusiastic adult who enjoys cycling, it can be a favourite sport for children and adults.

4) Gift vouchers

You know your brother's favourite brand, but you're not sure what to get from it. The best option is to get them a gift card as a Bhai Dooj gift so they can get exactly what they want, and you end up making them happy.

5) Studs

Every footballer understands that the right equipment can make or break a game, so for this year's Bhai Dooj gift, give your brother the latest pair of football boots to ensure he has the right footwear to keep him at the top of his game.

6) Beard oil

With the help of this Bhai Dooj gift, beard oil will help your brother grow a healthy beard. A trendy beard is a sign of fashion and intelligence, so give your brother a silky smooth beard with this unusual Bhai Dooj gift.

7) Grooming kit for men

A grooming kit for men is the one gift for brothers you can never go wrong with. This is one Bhai Dooj gift that will be extremely useful and help them maintain a healthy daily routine.

8) Bottle opener with a magnetic wall mount

As this year's Bhai Dooj gift, make all of your brother's future parties trendy with this magnetic wall-mount bottle opener. The beer opener can be mounted anywhere and is extremely versatile. The opener can hold up to 40 beer caps on the board, which can then be discarded.

9) Whiskey rocks

This will be an excellent Bhai Dooj gift if your brother enjoys whiskey. This is an obvious choice if he is looking for a way to keep the whiskey cool. A whiskey stone set is an easy option for quickly chilling the drink. They only need to be refrigerated for a short period before they are ready, making them an ideal gift for brothers.