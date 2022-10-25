When is Bhai Dooj? October 26 or October 27? Know shubh muhurat timings, significance and more

There is a solar eclipse on the next day of Diwali i.e. October 25 and due to this there has been a change in the date from Govardhan to Bhai Dooj. Know when will Bhai Dooj be celebrated, its significance and other details.

The last solar eclipse of the year is taking on October 25, due to which the date of Govardhan Puja has been changed to fall on the day after Diwali. because no worship-related labour is done when an eclipse is occurring. The festivals of Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj follow Diwali. Regarding the date of Bhai Dooj, there is a lot of uncertainty this time. Bhai Dooj is observed after Govardhan, although the date of Govardhan Puja has altered owing to the solar eclipse. When this happens, people are unsure of whether Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 26 or October 27. Also Read | Solar eclipse after Diwali 2022: Do's and don'ts to stay safe during 'Surya Grahan' on October 25

Bhai dooj 2022: Is it on October 26 or October 27? Dwitiya Tithi will begin on October 26 at 2:43 pm and finish on October 27 at 12:42 pm, according to the Hindu calendar. Due to the fact that Bhai Dooj is a celebration that is observed in the afternoon, it is possible to celebrate it on October 26. On October 27, however, the festival of Bhai Dooj can also be observed by those who want to observe the Udayatithi. As a result, Bhai Dooj will be observed this year on both October 26 and October 27. According to the Hindu calendar, if you are celebrating the festival of Bhai Dooj on October 26, then the auspicious time will be from 1.18 pm to 3.33 pm. Whereas on October 27, the auspicious time is from 11:07 am to 12:42 pm.