Families spend most of their grocery budget on rice, dals, turmeric, chilli powder, and tamarind. You save a lot of money when you buy these items in bulk from wholesale shops instead of picking up small packets at supermarkets.

Malakpet Market: You can visit this market for rice, dals, turmeric, tamarind, dry chillies, onions, ginger, and garlic. This place works best for regular households and hotel owners.

Maharajgunj and Muktiargunj: You will find various dals and other grocery items in these wholesale shops. You get the best deals when you compare prices across a few shops before buying.

Gowlipura Dal Mills: Buyers can check prices directly at the dal mills and wholesale dealers in this area for bulk purchases.

Begum Bazaar: This famous market sells spices, dry fruits, kitchenware, plastic items, and utensils made of steel, brass, copper, and aluminium. You will spot many shops here that cater to both home and business needs.