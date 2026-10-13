Hyderabad Police arrested four people, including a Hyderabad Cricket Association member's son, for illegally selling complimentary tickets for the India vs West Indies T20 match. They seized 11 passes, cash, and phones during the operation.

Hyderabad Police have arrested four people for allegedly black-marketing complimentary tickets for the fourth T20 International between India and the West Indies, scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, and seized 11 match passes marked “NOT FOR SALE”.

Police Operation and Arrests

The Goshamahal Police apprehended the accused in connection with the alleged illegal sale of tickets at exorbitant prices. Police also seized eight passes for a Navratri event, Rs 5,000 in cash, four mobile phones and a two-wheeler, among other items, during the operation.

According to the police, the case came to light after Assistant Sub-Inspector V Janardhan Naik received information about the alleged sale of complimentary tickets near SD Mall in Begum Bazar on October 12. During patrolling at around 9 pm, Naik and police constable G Sai Kumar reached the spot and apprehended Avinash Darak, 24, and Mohit Somani, 30. The police allegedly recovered 11 complimentary cricket tickets, eight Dandiya passes, cash, mobile phones and a two-wheeler scooter from their possession.

Investigation Uncovers Larger Network

During questioning, the two allegedly disclosed that they had obtained the cricket tickets through Akarshit Srivastava and were advertising them for sale on social media at inflated prices, the police said. Further investigation revealed that Akarshit had allegedly procured the complimentary tickets from his father, Satish Chandra Srivastava, who is a member of the Hyderabad Cricket Association at Uppal Cricket Stadium, and supplied them to Darak. Darak allegedly advertised the availability of tickets on social media with the assistance of his brother-in-law, Somani. Interested buyers were contacted through these platforms, and tickets were allegedly sold at exorbitant prices in the black market, according to the police.

Legal Action Taken

The four accused -- Akarshit Srivastava, Avinash Darak, Mohit Somani and Satish Chandra Srivastava -- were arrested on October 13 and remanded to judicial custody. Goshamahal Police registered a case under Sections 112(1) and 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 21(gg) of the CP Act. The investigation is ongoing.

Police Caution Cricket Fans

The police have appealed to cricket fans to purchase tickets only through authorised channels and avoid transactions with unauthorised sellers on social media. They also cautioned the public against buying or selling complimentary tickets marked “NOT FOR SALE”, warning that such activities could invite legal action.

Match Context

The development comes ahead of the fourth T20I between India and the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday. India lead the five-match series 2-1 and will look to secure an unassailable advantage with a victory, while the visitors will aim to level the series before the final match in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI)