Want Glowing Skin In Just 2 Minutes? Try These 5 Easy Skincare Steps
Short on time? These five quick skincare steps can help brighten your complexion, reduce the appearance of dark spots, and leave your skin looking fresh and radiant in just two minutes a day.
15
Image Credit : Getty
Why should you use Vitamin C serum?
Vitamin C is one of the most important nutrients for our skin. It's a powerful antioxidant that protects your skin from damage caused by pollution and sun rays. It also boosts collagen production, giving you a youthful, wrinkle-free look.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
The trick to get rid of scars and dark spots
Many people worry about acne scars and dark spots. Vitamin C serum helps regulate the skin's melanin production. This makes spots, pigmentation, and scars fade away very quickly. If you use it regularly, your face will get a nice, even skin tone.
35
Image Credit : Getty
How to apply it in just 2 minutes?
Adding this serum to your daily routine takes just 2 minutes. Step 1 (0-30 secs): First, wash your face with a mild face wash and pat it dry. Step 2 (30-60 secs): Take just 2 or 3 drops and apply them lightly on your face and neck. Step 3 (60-120 secs): Gently dab it in with your fingertips until it's absorbed. Don't rub! And that's it, your 2-minute job is done!
45
Image Credit : Getty
When to use it for the best results?
You can use Vitamin C serum both in the morning and at night. If you use it in the morning, you must apply a good sunscreen on top. This gives you extra protection from the sun. At night, you can follow it up with a good moisturiser after the serum.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Important points to keep in mind
Before using it for the first time, do a patch test behind your ear or on your hand. If you feel any irritation, it's better to avoid it. Always store the bottle in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. If the serum's colour changes, it means it has lost its power. Just give 2 minutes to this serum daily, and you can easily get the glowing, healthy skin you want!
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos