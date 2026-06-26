5 5 Image Credit : Getty

Important points to keep in mind

Before using it for the first time, do a patch test behind your ear or on your hand. If you feel any irritation, it's better to avoid it. Always store the bottle in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. If the serum's colour changes, it means it has lost its power. Just give 2 minutes to this serum daily, and you can easily get the glowing, healthy skin you want!