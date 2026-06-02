5G Phones Under 15000: Top 5 picks with great camera, performance and battery
Confused about which 5G phone to buy under ₹15,000? We've got you covered. Here's a look at the best smartphones that offer great battery life, camera, and performance without breaking the bank.
Top 5G smartphones in India for under 15000 rupees
If you're on a tight budget but want a smartphone with 5G, solid performance, a good camera, and long battery life, the market has some great options. We're listing five 5G smartphones that offer amazing value for money. You can get these for under ₹15,000.
Top 5G smartphones in India for under 15000 rupees
CMF Phone 2 Pro
The CMF Phone 2 Pro is getting a lot of buzz for its unique design and smooth performance. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a powerful processor, and a clean user interface. The phone's battery easily lasts a full day, and its camera clicks good pictures. You can click on this link for more information.
Key Features
- 120Hz AMOLED display
- 5000mAh battery
- 50MP camera
- 5G support
Top 5G smartphones in India for under 15000 rupees
Redmi 14C 5G
For those looking to buy a 5G phone on a tight budget, the Redmi 14C 5G is a great option. It comes with a large screen, a strong battery, and a good processor for daily use. Click this link to get more information.
Key Features
- 6.88-inch display
- 5160mAh battery
- 50MP AI camera
- 5G connectivity
Top 5G smartphones in India for under 15000 rupees
Moto G64 5G
This Motorola phone is popular for its stock Android experience and large battery. Its processor delivers good performance for multitasking and gaming. You can find out more about the Motorola phone by clicking the link.
Key Features
- 6000mAh battery
- 120Hz display
- 50MP OIS camera
- Clean Android interface
Top 5G smartphones in India for under 15000 rupees
Realme Narzo 80x 5G
The Realme Narzo 80x 5G comes with a stylish design and powerful performance. You get the benefit of fast charging support and a smooth display. You can click the link to know the phone's price and more features.
Key Features
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 6000mAh battery
- 45W fast charging
- 5G network support
Top 5G smartphones in India for under 15000 rupees
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G
If you want a reliable brand and long-term software updates, the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G could be a good choice. Users really like its display and camera quality. You can get more information about the phone by clicking the link.
Key Features
- Super AMOLED display
- 50MP triple camera
- 5000mAh battery
- 5G support
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