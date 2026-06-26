These Common Garden Plants May Invite Snakes Into Your Home
We all love a beautiful garden to make our homes look nice. But did you know some of your favourite plants might be attracting snakes? Many people believe, and you might have seen on social media, that snakes are drawn to the smell of certain plants.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
A lush green garden with various plants
We plant all sorts of trees and flowers to make our homes and gardens look beautiful. But are you aware that some of these very plants could be attracting snakes? There's a common belief, often shared on social media, that snakes love the scent of specific plants.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Canva
A cobra snake with its hood spread
However, scientists and experts have a different take. They say snakes aren't attracted to a plant's smell. Instead, they are drawn to the cool and safe environment the plant provides. Let's get into the details of why snakes love hiding near certain plants.
35
Image Credit : Canva
A cobra hiding in the grass
Snakes need cool, damp, and safe spots to survive. When your garden has thick, bushy plants, they block the sunlight. This keeps the ground moist and the temperature down. Since a snake's body temperature depends on its surroundings, they look for these cool, shady spots to hide, especially during hot summers.
45
Image Credit : Gemini AI
A snake slithering through green grass
Take lemongrass, for example. We often use it for its medicinal benefits. But when it grows too thick and bushy, it becomes a perfect hiding spot for snakes. The dense clumps create a cool, shaded area right near the ground, which they love.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
A well-maintained garden with trimmed bushes
Thick creepers like jasmine also make snakes feel safe. These dense plants attract insects, frogs, and rats—a snake's main food. Since they find both food and shelter in one spot, they are naturally drawn there. To keep your home snake-free, you must maintain your garden regularly. Trim your plants so they don't get too bushy near the ground. Leave some space between pots for sunlight to pass through. Also, make sure to clean up fallen leaves and other garden waste quickly, leaving them no place to hide.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos