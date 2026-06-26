5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

A well-maintained garden with trimmed bushes

Thick creepers like jasmine also make snakes feel safe. These dense plants attract insects, frogs, and rats—a snake's main food. Since they find both food and shelter in one spot, they are naturally drawn there. To keep your home snake-free, you must maintain your garden regularly. Trim your plants so they don't get too bushy near the ground. Leave some space between pots for sunlight to pass through. Also, make sure to clean up fallen leaves and other garden waste quickly, leaving them no place to hide.