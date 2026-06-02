The Gulmohar tree is famous for its bright red flowers. This name is a symbol of beauty, vibrancy, and a happy life. Kamalaya: The lotus, or 'Kamal', is a symbol of purity, beauty, and prosperity in Indian culture. 'Kamalaya' means 'house of the lotus', giving the home a spiritual and attractive identity. Vasudha Nivas: 'Vasudha' means the Earth. This name represents stability, security, and a deep connection with nature. It looks great on both traditional and modern houses. Madhuvan: 'Madhuvan' means a beautiful garden full of flowers and greenery. It's a symbol of happiness, love, and natural beauty. The name also sounds very sweet and appealing.

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