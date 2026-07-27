National Rasgulla Day 2026: Why Is It Celebrated? History, Significance and Fun Facts
Do you know July 27, 2026 is Rasgulla Day? Yes, your favourite sweet delicacy has a special day for its significance. Keep scrolling to learn more about this ‘sweet’ ‘sweet’ day.
It's National Rasgulla Day!
Nothing beats the happiness of savouring a delicious plate of rasgulla after a heavy meal. They are soft, spongy, sugary, and sweet happiness melting in your mouth the right way. As today we celebrate Rasgulla Day, let us tell you more about it.
Why is it celebrated and history?
National Rasgulla Day is observed to appreciate one of India's most iconic desserts and its cultural significance. The origin of the rasgulla has long been debated between West Bengal and Odisha. Both states have since received Geographical Indication (GI) recognition for their respective varieties:
Banglar Rasogolla (West Bengal) Odisha Rasagola (Odisha)
Significance of the day
This day is celebrated not only to enjoy the sweets but to remind us of the rich, culturally elevated foods we have in our country and take a moment to appreciate them.
Fun facts
- Rasgullas are made with cottage cheese and sugar syrup.
- They are known for their soft, airy texture.
- Rasgullas are popular even in Bangladesh and Nepal.
- There are various variations such as baked rasgulla, saffron rasgulla, chocolate rasgulla, and stuffed rasgulla.
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