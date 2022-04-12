Baisakhi 2022: Know the date, significance and food to celebrate the festival

Baisakhi marks the arrival of the spring season.



Baisakhi is the most loved and celebrated festival in India. In India, the arrival of the harvest season is celebrated through traditional festivals. Baisakhi marks the arrival of the spring season.

Date: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakh Sankranti, is majorly celebrated by the Sikh community across the globe. This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14; this festival also marks the new year of the solar Hindu calendar. Baisakhi signifies a new beginning and growth as it ushers in a new year.

Significance:

Baisakhi festival holds a religious significance; in 1699, the Sikh's 10th Guru laid the foundation of the Panth Khalsa, the order of the pure ones and baptized Sikh warriors to preserve their religious rights and freedom.

As per the Khalsa Sambat, the festival has been held since the beginning of the Vaisakh 1756 Bikrami (March 30, 1699), also known as Khalsa. On the day, Sikh processions are held in which Sikhs walk on the street, chanting texts from their secret book, Guru Granth Sahib. The Panj Pyaare is represented by five Sikh men who lead the procession.

To celebrate the festival, let's have some food; here's a list of the classic five Punjabi dishes to celebrate Baisakhi 2022