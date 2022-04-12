Baisakhi 2022: Know the date, significance and food to celebrate the festival
Baisakhi marks the arrival of the spring season.
Baisakhi is the most loved and celebrated festival in India. In India, the arrival of the harvest season is celebrated through traditional festivals. Baisakhi marks the arrival of the spring season.
Date:
Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakh Sankranti, is majorly celebrated by the Sikh community across the globe. This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14; this festival also marks the new year of the solar Hindu calendar. Baisakhi signifies a new beginning and growth as it ushers in a new year.
Significance:
Baisakhi festival holds a religious significance; in 1699, the Sikh's 10th Guru laid the foundation of the Panth Khalsa, the order of the pure ones and baptized Sikh warriors to preserve their religious rights and freedom.
As per the Khalsa Sambat, the festival has been held since the beginning of the Vaisakh 1756 Bikrami (March 30, 1699), also known as Khalsa. On the day, Sikh processions are held in which Sikhs walk on the street, chanting texts from their secret book, Guru Granth Sahib. The Panj Pyaare is represented by five Sikh men who lead the procession.
To celebrate the festival, let's have some food; here's a list of the classic five Punjabi dishes to celebrate Baisakhi 2022
Amritsari Kulcha
The traditional bread, which is crispy and fully loaded with butter, is delightful.
Punjabi Dal Tadka
A typical one and a must-have on every occasion. One can never go wrong with the fully nutritious bowl of dal. While making this dish on Baisakhi, the spices and herbs serve as a great treat. Serve it with oodles of ghee with roti, naan or rice.
Aloo Paratha
Simply sweet like Aloo (Potato), a delicious break to fill the stomach for the longest served with lots of butter.
Badam Puri
How can we forget sweets for the festival? Here goes the Badam Puri, a signature dish to mark the celebration. Its crispy texture will surely make you wish to have more.
Sarson Da Saag
This is the classic one often cooked at the Baisakhi festival. Mustard leaves, cooked alongside bathua leaves and spinach, taste like no other.