Avoid dry skin this winter season with the help of these ingredients

During winter, you can lose the natural moisture of your skin, resulting in itchiness and dryness. These super hydrating ingredients can handle both of these woes in one go. So, indulge in a pampering self-care session and get that dewy glow.

Winter is here, and temperature and humidity changes affect your skin. The natural moisture of the skin loses, resulting in dry, itchy skin, so you must follow a proper regime. To achieve noticeably soft and supple skin, hydrate your skin, improve the skin's barrier function, prevent moisture loss, and allow you to have healthy skin all winter. In this war against winter skin woes, here is a list of 4 ingredients to keep in mind.

Squalane: It is an extract of plants such as olives and rice bran used in skin care products. Even though it is an oil-lightweight squalane, it will prevent pores from clogging. It is a powerful antioxidant that nourishes, softens, and calms dry, itchy skin while protecting it from harm. Squalane has anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties that can help reduce redness and swelling. Squalane oil is the best skincare ingredient for every skin type.

Hyaluronic Acid: The best ingredient to include in your skincare routine this winter. It is suitable for all types. This ingredient occurs naturally in the skin. It is one of the buzziest ingredients in the market today. It can hold 1000 times its weight in water with natural hyaluronic acid. Skincare formulas contain this ingredient and aid in keeping skin soft and supple by bringing water to the skin's surface.

Argon oil: Argan kernels are used to extract this oil. Argon oil is high in minerals and vitamins has skin-softening characteristics, and so argon oil is used for the dryness of the winter season. It is high in Vitamin E secular formula, and this oil penetrates your skin much more quickly to treat dryness. It functions like a magical ingredient.

