Weekly Horoscope, December 13 to December 19, 2021: Predictions for all zodiac signs

Due to the position of the planets, many more auspicious and inauspicious yogs will be formed in this week. Their effect will be visible on all the 12 Zodiac signs. Take a look at how this week will be for you.

Major festivals of Mokshada Ekadashi and Datta Purnima will be celebrated in the third week of December (13 to 19 December). From an astrological point of view, this week the Moon will complete the cycle from Pisces to Gemini. On December 16, the Sun will change its zodiac and enter Sagittarius from Scorpio. Khar month will start as soon as the Sun's Zodiac changes and auspicious works will be hindered. Due to the position of the planets, many more auspicious and inauspicious yogs will be formed in this week. Their effect will be visible on all the 12 Zodiac signs. Take a look at how this week will be for you.

Representative Image: Aries

Aries A decision may come in your favour in court-related matters. Planned work will be beneficial in financial matters. There will be intensity in love relations. Efforts made in the direction of employment will be successful. There are chances of auspicious religious work being completed in the family. This week will also be good for you in terms of health. There will be opportunities to spend better time with the family.

Representative Image: Taurus

Taurus Be careful while investing in any scheme or business. With the help of a senior person, you will be able to find a solution to a family problem. In the beginning of the week, work at office will remain a burden. During this time, you should keep control of your ambitions and try to fulfill whatever responsibilities you get in a better way.

Representative Image: Gemini

Gemini This week will be especially beneficial for those working abroad. With the help of a female friend, additional sources of income will be created. There will be chances of a promotion or change of department or location in the workplace. If you work in a planned manner at the workplace, you will be able to complete your targets on time. There will be many opportunities to understand each other. Spouse will get full support.

Representative Image: Cancer zodiac

Cancer There may be an opportunity to participate in an auspicious event. During this time you will meet an old friend or loved one. In the second half of the week, you may spend a large amount of money on amenities. The timing of retail traders is more auspicious as compared to wholesalers. Avoid interfering excessively in the life of the love partner. In married life, the life partner will remain with you like a shadow.

Representative Image: Leo

Leo Circumstances will be seen to be favourable for you. During this, means of material happiness are seen to be increasing. However, you will have to work harder a little more to get monetary benefits. There are chances of achieving success after some struggle in the field. However, with your intelligence and discretion, you will be able to overcome all situations. Beware of secret enemies. In such a situation, avoid disclosing your plans before completing them.

Representative Image: Virgo

For success in examination or competition, more efforts will be required. There is a need to proceed with caution in love affair, otherwise you may repent. There will be mutual love and harmony between husband and wife. Investing in financial matters should be done wisely. A family issue may be discussed with members. Full support of family members will be available in this direction.

Representative Image: Libra

Libra Tread carefully in love affairs and avoid trusting excessively. Avoid neglecting the feelings of old friends and family members while making new relationships or you may have to repent later. Try your best to make your behaviour positive and avoid being misled by anyone. You will have to be more careful this week in financial matters. Take special care in eating.

Representative Image: Scorpio

Scorpio Long or short distance travel is possible. However, there will be a need to pay special attention to luggage and health while traveling. People engaged in preparing for examination or competition will be able to achieve success only through hard work. Do not rush while taking any big decision and definitely take the advice of a senior. If you do not get the support of loved ones, the mind will be a little upset. Some misunderstandings may arise in a love affair.

Representative Image: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Work-related travel may be possible this week. The journey will prove to be pleasant and profitable. Cooperative behaviour with parents will continue. Mutual trust will increase in love affairs. During this time your image in the society will increase. You will get a chance to participate in some auspicious occasion. Be alert in financial matters, there will be a possibility if earning sudden gains. There can be good news from the child's side.

Representative Image: Capricorn

Capricorn In love affair, move ahead with care or you may get into trouble. Especially avoid revealing your love affairs in front of everyone. You will continue to receive support from the spouse as before. It would be better if court-related matters are settled outside. Those working abroad may get profitable opportunities. Expenses may increase suddenly at the end of the week.

Representative Image: Aquarius

Aquarius Circumstances will be favourable for you in love relationships. Your love partner will prove to be very helpful in solving your problems. There will be mutual harmony between husband and wife. By the end of the week, you can get some pleasant news from the child's side. There is a need to maintain positive behaviour with family members. Do not ignore the feelings of relatives while resolving any domestic dispute.

Representative Image: Pisces