Are you suffering from Sugar (Diabetic)? Know some nutrition advice for monitoring blood sugar levels

Along with monitoring eating patterns and selecting nutritious foods in the summer, being well hydrated can aid in controlling blood sugar levels.

Keep yourself hydrated despite the rising temperatures, especially if you have diabetes. They tend to become dehydrated more rapidly than others, which explains why. Their blood sugar levels could increase as a result of dehydration.

Their body occasionally cannot cool down efficiently since certain difficulties might harm their blood vessels and nerves. The sweat glands suffer damage after this. Extreme heat also alters how the body uses insulin, making it crucial to check blood sugar levels.

Balance diet: The proper portions of cereals, grains, dal, fish, eggs, vegetables, and curd make up a wholesome, balanced thali. Although carbohydrates are equally essential for the body's operation, one should be careful not to take them all at once. Carbs cause blood sugar levels to rise by hastening the release of sugar into the blood.



Fiber: Fiber reduces a person's blood sugar levels because it speeds up the digestive process and the rate at which carbohydrates are absorbed into the blood. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes should all be a part of your diet because of their high fibre.

Fruits: Fruits are loaded with health advantages. In addition to quenching your thirst and reviving you in the summer, they are also a fantastic source of nourishment. The body gets enough moisture from summer fruits and vegetables, including watermelon, tomatoes, spinach, cucumber, celery, berries, and bell peppers. Fruits are also a good source of fibre, potassium, calcium, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, and antioxidants, including lycopene and anthocyanins.

Good carbs: Choose carbs that are good for you, such as non-starchy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and beans, low-fat milk, and milk products (with low Glycemic Index (GI)), which cause the blood sugar to rise gradually. It would help if you stayed away from processed sugars and flours. Also Read: Balanced diet to regular grooming: Check out the Monsoon guide for your pets

