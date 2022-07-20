Leafy vegetables to Vitamin C, here's what you can eat during your periods

An essential factor for a healthy body and mind is a thoughtful diet. These days, paying closer attention to your nutrition will undoubtedly result in a smoother period.

I think we all dread that time of the month. Our emotions might feel like a roller coaster ride due to the fluctuations in our hormone levels. Most of us feel irritability, aggravation, discomfort, and restlessness. Many people find eating to be unpleasant, and some others overindulge in binge eating.

The most important factor for a healthy body and mind is a thoughtful diet. However, a significant factor in our health is our nutrition. While certain meals might make these symptoms worse, others can make them less noticeable. These days, paying closer attention to your nutrition will undoubtedly result in a smoother period.

What to eat for a happier period

"The benefits of vitamin C are enhanced in vegetables like broccoli and potatoes, fruits like lemon, oranges, and strawberries. During periods, vitamin C is a fantastic immune enhancer. Dosage of vitamin C can improve your mood while also giving you the nutrients you need if you're feeling low on energy, bloated, or exhausted. To receive your recommended dosage of vitamin C and combat the uncomfortable period symptoms, eat them as raw fruits or sauté them all together, advises dietician Natasha Mohan.



Most women experience constant sugar cravings throughout their periods. It's simple to go for a chocolate bar to sate your desires, but doing so won't be beneficial in the long run. Instead, choose naturally sweet fruits like bananas, kiwi, melons, plums, cherries, and grapes. These fruits will quell your sugar craving and hydrate your body at the same time.



Consume veggies that are high in fibre and iron to overcome weariness and dizziness. Spinach, broccoli, and peas are just a few of the vegetables that are high in iron. Carrots, cauliflower, and sprouts are just a few vegetables that are high in fibre. The high iron, fibre, and magnesium content of these veggies, says Mohan, "can assist you overcome weariness."

Teas including peppermint, chamomile, and ginger are excellent for easing menstrual cramps. These drinks might aid you if you suffer from nausea as well. In addition to easing your physical discomfort, a hot cup of any of these teas also relaxes your muscles and nerves, which lowers your stress levels.

Both chicken and fish make excellent sources of protein and iron for your body. Eating any of these items can benefit you as low iron levels are frequently experienced throughout the menstrual cycle. Additionally, the Omega 3 found in fish eases menstrual pains.

Drinking plenty of water is crucial throughout your period. According to nutritionist Nancy Dhawan, drinking enough of water might prevent you from retaining water and bloating. You'll have less bloating and headaches if you drink more water.

Keep in mind to incorporate this in your diet to have a hassle-free period the next time you start to dread that time of the month.