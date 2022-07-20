Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Balanced diet to regular grooming: Check out the Monsoon guide for your pets

    Here are some suggestions to help you monitor your dog's health throughout the rainy season

    Balanced diet to regular grooming: Check out the Monsoon guide for your pets RBA
    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The monsoon is a time to celebrate. An occasion for rejoicing as it provides a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat. However, the nice weather also comes with it a new set of difficulties, particularly for our cherished canine companions. We must maintain health and prevent illness in our canine companions.

    Dog care during the rainy season will change depending on the lifestyle, general preferences, and age of the dog.

    Also Read: Have trust issues in your relationship? Use these 5 tips to overcome it

    • Make sure to clean your pets' dishes regularly and refill their water bowls with fresh water. To avoid the many bugs, worms, and germs that the monsoon season brings, adequate cleanliness is crucial, according to Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital.
    • To guarantee complete growth, Sharma continues, "include vitamins, minerals, and dietary supplements like Omega 3, 6, and to your furry baby's diet." in this climate, it is crucial to have a well-balanced diet full of fibre, carbs, protein, and minerals. Keep an eye out for food sensitivities and steer clear of certain foods. To learn which substances are safe for your dog during the monsoon season, speak with your veterinarian.

    Also Read: Now not only women but Men also want beautiful hair and a properly shaped body posture

    • Even our pets are highly susceptible to skin infections and other health problems during the rainy season, just like humans are. First, anytime the season changes, be sure that a licenced veterinarian performs frequent health examinations. Second, offer the deworming immunisation as needed.
    •  
    • During the monsoons, frequent grooming is just as important as eating well. It is crucial to conduct good grooming sessions to avoid skin problems. Because of the humidity, it's never a good idea to let your pet's coat get wet.
    • These are only some fundamental suggestions for keeping dogs content and healthy during the rainy season. To the list above, add lots of cuddles, and your pet dog will be satisfied all the time.
    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Predictions for July 20 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 20: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    astrology Daily Horoscope for July 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 20, 2022: Good day for Taurus, Gemini, Libra; be careful Aries and more

    Who was Balamani Amma, the poet honoured by Google Doodle? - adt

    Who was Balamani Amma, the poet honoured by Google Doodle?

    Planning to have Tummy Tuck or Hair Transplant; know risk factors of cosmetic surgery RBA

    Now not only women but Men also want beautiful hair and a properly shaped body posture

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for July 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 18, 2022: Good day for Aries, success for Scorpio and more

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Predictions for July 20 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 20: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    astrology Daily Horoscope for July 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 20, 2022: Good day for Taurus, Gemini, Libra; be careful Aries and more

    From 1,000 complaints against Air India to 13 lakh EVs in India: 7 key things we learnt in Parliament today

    From 1,000 complaints against Air India to 13 lakh EVs in India: 7 key things we learnt in Parliament today

    NSE phone tapping case: ED arrests ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey snt

    NSE phone tapping case: ED arrests ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey

    UK PM race: Rishi Sunak tops latest vote to edge closer to final spot snt

    UK PM race: Rishi Sunak tops latest vote to edge closer to final spot

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon