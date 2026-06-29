Amruta Fadnavis' Orange Lehenga Is Breaking the Internet—See the Stunning Look
Maharashtra's former CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, is known for her unique fashion sense. Recently, she wore a stunning orange lehenga-saree to a devotional music concert, and now everyone is talking about it.
16
Image Credit : X
Amruta Fadnavis's Lehenga
A lehenga isn't a new outfit, but when a celebrity wears it with a unique twist, it becomes a trendsetter. After her International Yoga Day video on June 21 went viral, everyone's curious about Amruta Fadnavis. She really knows how to stay in the news.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : social Media
Maharashtra CM's Wife
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, always makes a statement at public events. Whether it's a Western outfit or a desi avatar, she grabs attention. This time, she's flaunting her classic style in a gorgeous orange lehenga.
36
Image Credit : social Media
Unique Fashion Sense
Amruta loves experimenting with her style, and her fashion sense is truly one-of-a-kind. Her outfits always become the talk of the town. She attended the "Anandam - The Symphony of Devotion" concert, said to be the country's largest devotional music event, where her orange lehenga-saree perfectly mixed traditional and modern styles.
46
Image Credit : social Media
Sequin-Studded Saree
Let's talk about the lehenga itself. A gold border on the pallu gave it a royal feel. The tassels and sequin work made it even more eye-catching. The skirt part had no pleats but plenty of flare, with gold sequins placed neatly all over. She draped the pallu just like a traditional saree.
56
Image Credit : social Media
Heavily Designed Blouse
Amruta paired the saree with a matching orange blouse. The blouse featured heavy gold embroidery and beadwork, creating a pattern that beautifully complemented the whole outfit. Its half-sleeves and deep neckline added a modern touch, while the perfect fit just screamed elegance. The tassels on the sleeves, matching the pallu, were a great detail.
66
Image Credit : social Media
Classy Touch Jewellery
Amruta kept her jewellery simple and classy to match the saree. She wore a pair of beautiful gold earrings and some elegant gold bangles, letting the outfit do all the talking.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos