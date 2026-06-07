Amruta Fadnavis, Jackie Shroff, Vikrant Massey and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya promoted the 'Sunday on Cycle' initiative in Mumbai and Delhi, highlighting cycling's benefits for fitness, the environment, and national progress.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and a social worker, participated here in the 'Sunday on Cycle' initiative under the Fit India movement. Actor Jackie Shroff was also present. The event witnessed participation from a large number of people. Speaking on the occasion, Amruta Fadnavis highlighted the benefits of cycling. "A large number of people have gathered to cycle today, supported by the ministry. The message is simple: keep cycling, keep playing, stay fit, and help protect our environment."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vikrant Massey, Mansukh Mandaviya Join Delhi Ride

Actor Vikrant Massey joined Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya at the 77th edition of the Fit India Movement's 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative in Delhi. Speaking about his experience, Massey described the ride as both enjoyable and nostalgic. "It was wonderful, it was really wonderful. Like I was talking to Minister Sir, that after such a long time, on a Sunday morning, empty roads, you know, the weather is also relatively better, so it kind of took me back to childhood," he said.

The actor, who said he regularly cycles, added that the initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement. "I think it's an incredible initiative, and it has become a movement; it's almost happening for more than a year and a half now," he said.

Highlighting the scale of participation, Massey noted that nearly 15,000 people took part in the event and that around 200 cities across India participate in the movement every Sunday.

Emphasising the importance of fitness, Massey echoed the broader message of the campaign. He said that staying healthy is a commitment that must be passed on to future generations, adding that fitness is essential for the nation's progress and self-reliance.

During the event, Massey also met Indian heavyweight boxer Nupur Sheoran, who won a silver medal at the 2025 Women's World Boxing Championships and a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup. The two had a fun sparring session. "It was wonderful, she is very tall, she is 6 feet tall, and I shook hands with her. I really wish her all the very best. She has made India proud already."

'Cycling for Physical, Mental Fitness': Mandaviya

Addressing participants, Mandaviya said the day marks the 77th edition of the 'Sunday on Cycle' initiative. He highlighted the benefits of cycling, saying it helps people stay physically and mentally fit, saves fuel, reduces pollution and offers a solution to traffic congestion. He urged citizens to join the campaign and embrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India vision.

Events Across India

Social worker Amruta Fadnavis and actor Jackie Shroff were also among those who joined the "Sundays on Cycle" event under the Fit India Movement. Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also participated in the event in Janakpuri.

In Lucknow, judicial officers organised a bicycle rally on Saturday to promote environmental awareness and fuel conservation. Speaking at the event, ADJ and In-Charge District Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari said cycling helps address problems of pollution. He said it will also help in meeting fuel-related challenges. "We want to convey a message to the public to make every possible effort to curb environmental pollution and remain healthy," he said. (ANI)