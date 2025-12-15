A viral video of Amruta Fadnavis taking selfies with Lionel Messi at Wankhede sparks criticism.

Amruta Fadnavis, singer and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has come under heavy criticism after fans of Lionel Messi accused her of disrespectful behavior during the footballer’s visit to Mumbai.

Videos from the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, part of the second‑last leg of Messi’s GOAT Tour in India, show Fadnavis chewing gum and walking past Luis Suarez to take a selfie with Messi. The footage quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from fans who felt the gesture was inappropriate.

The video also highlighted that Suarez, Messi’s long‑time friend and former FC Barcelona teammate, was left out of the selfie. Rodrigo De Paul, another Argentine star and close associate of Messi, was reportedly excluded as well. Fans expressed anger that both players were ignored in favor of a hurried selfie attempt.

While Messi, Suarez, and De Paul greeted fans at the stadium, Devendra Fadnavis and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar remained on a specially prepared stage. The Maharashtra CM also faced ridicule for felicitating Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff in the presence of Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Messi’s three‑day visit to India has drawn massive attention nationwide. His first stop in Kolkata was marred by crowd mismanagement and controversy, attracting international criticism. In contrast, Hyderabad managed his visit smoothly, with well‑organized events and disciplined fan engagement that earned praise from football enthusiasts.

On December 14, Messi arrived at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, where he was welcomed by Tendulkar, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, and several celebrities. He also participated in the launch of Maharashtra’s Project Mahadeva, a state‑level football development initiative.