1 3 Image Credit : Asianet News

A Familiar Symbol, a Solid Base

The Election Commission has allotted the 'pressure cooker' symbol to the AMMK, just as the political scene in Tamil Nadu heats up for the 2026 assembly polls. The AMMK, now a part of the AIADMK-led NDA, is all set for its next big move. General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran had requested this symbol, the very same one he used to win the RK Nagar by-election with a massive victory. Since the party used it in later polls too, the 'cooker' is a household name across Tamil Nadu, giving them a huge head start.