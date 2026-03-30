AMMK Symbol: The Cooker Whistles Again! Party Workers Celebrate Big Win
In politics, a symbol isn't just an identity; it's half the battle won. That's why AMMK getting its famous 'cooker' symbol back has sent its party workers into celebration mode.
A Familiar Symbol, a Solid Base
The AIADMK-AMMK Alliance Strategy
AMMK joining the AIADMK-led alliance is a game-changer in Tamil Nadu politics. This move could bring together votes that were split in the last elections. The AMMK has a strong vote bank, especially in the southern districts and delta regions. When combined with AIADMK's strength, this poses a serious challenge to their rivals. The party is contesting in 11 constituencies, and with support from AIADMK cadres, their groundwork is expected to be much smoother.
ALSO READ: AIADMK Manifesto: EPS promises Rs 2000/month for women, Rs 10k aid
Chances of Victory and Challenges
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