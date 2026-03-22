AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran stated that the final seat-sharing deal with the NDA for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections will be announced in 2-3 days following meetings with Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal to discuss strategy.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday said the final seat-sharing and allocation with the National Democratic Alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections would be announced in two-three days.

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Speaking to reporters at the Chennai Meenambakkam Airport, Dhinakaran shared that he held meetings with the alliance's leaders. "I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge Piyush Goyal to discuss our collective strategy...Seat-sharing discussions will take place in Chennai. Within two or three days, seat allocation will be announced smoothly," he said.

NDA's Booth-Level Strategy

The AMMK leader highlighted that the discussions focused heavily on how party workers should function across all 234 assembly constituencies. Drawing parallels to successful campaigns in other states, Dhinakaran noted that the NDA plans to replicate its booth-level plan in Tamil Nadu. "Just like the NDA worked unitedly at the booth level and achieved massive victories in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Bihar, similar strategies were discussed to achieve victory here," he said.

Dhinakaran Hits Out at DMK

Dhinakaran also took a swipe at the ruling DMK, dismissing their criticisms regarding his recent visit to the capital. He said, "Why is the DMK afraid if we go to Delhi? Piyush Goyal cannot sit here and discuss seat-sharing. We will complete the seat-sharing smoothly and, with the support of the people, remove the anti-people DMK from power."

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The polls will be a contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK and BJP-led NDA in the state. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has also thrown a hat in the ring by launching Tamilaga Vetteri Kazhagam.