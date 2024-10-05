Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazing health benefits of walking barefoot

    In today's world, it's rare to see people walking barefoot, even inside their homes. However, walking barefoot, even for a short distance daily, offers numerous health benefits. Let's explore these benefits

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Embrace the benefits of walking barefoot

    Walking barefoot is rare today, with some even wearing shoes indoors. However, experts say walking barefoot can bring significant health benefits, such as reducing foot pain, leg swelling, stress, improving sleep, immunity, and overall well-being.

    article_image2

    Improve sleep and circadian rhythm

    Walking barefoot enhances the circadian rhythm, regulating our internal biological clock and positively impacting sleep, hormones, body temperature, and emotions. It also alleviates foot issues like bunions caused by ill-fitting shoes.

    article_image3

    Enhance foot mechanics and sensory development

    Walking barefoot improves foot mechanics by strengthening the arches, muscles, tendons, and ligaments, reducing stress on the ankles, knees, and hips. Experts suggest that walking on varied surfaces, like grass and sand, enhances sensory development. Some studies indicate it may also lower blood pressure by balancing the autonomic nervous system.

    article_image4

    Tips to start barefoot walking

    To begin walking barefoot, start with small exercises to strengthen your feet, such as gripping a towel with your toes. Practice walking indoors to help develop calluses, which will prepare your feet for outdoor surfaces. Experts recommend starting on wet surfaces, like wet grass, as they provide a gentler transition to walking barefoot outside.

    article_image5

    Choose a clean and safe walking surface

    Choose a clean area for walking barefoot to avoid injury or infection. After your walk, check for wounds or dirt and wash your feet thoroughly. If you have any injuries or health issues, consult your doctor. For conditions like foot cracks, flat feet, or weak muscles, see a physiotherapist for guidance before starting.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes ATG

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your horoscope for October 5, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress AJR

    Check your horoscope for October 5, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones RTM

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones

    Smart safety pin hacks to protect your net or lightweight chunni RTM

    Smart safety pin hacks to protect your net or lightweight chunni

    Recent Stories

    Suriya's Fitness and Diet Secrets at 49: Stay Fit Like a Kollywood Star anr

    Suriya's Fitness Secrets at 49

    Military diplomacy will be new area to explore for armed forces, Lt Gen Arun Sahni's (R) book AJR

    Military diplomacy will be new area to explore for armed forces, Lt Gen Arun Sahni’s (R) book

    Why you should not eat in bed according to Vastu vkp

    Why you shouldn't eat in bed according to Vastu

    Homemade drink for weight loss Curry and Ajwain leaves vkp

    Homemade drink for weight loss: Curry and Ajwain leaves

    PM Kisan: How to Check Status and Resolve Payment Issues anr

    PM-KISAN money not received? Here's what to do

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon