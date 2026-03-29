- Home
- Lifestyle
- When is Akshaya Tritiya 2026? Is it on April 19 or 20? Get the right date, shubh muhurat for buying Gold
When is Akshaya Tritiya 2026? Is it on April 19 or 20? Get the right date, shubh muhurat for buying Gold
When is Akshaya Tritiya 2026? For Akshaya Tritiya 2026, the tithi starts at 10:49 AM on April 19 and ends at 7:49 AM on April 20. This has created some confusion. So, which day is correctto celebrate? We clear it all up for you.
16
Image Credit : our own
When is Akshaya Tritiya celebrated?
People celebrate Akshaya Tritiya during the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month. But in 2026, there's confusion whether it's on April 19 or 20. Here's all the information you need to clear up any doubts about the date, puja timings, and when to buy gold.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Getty
Why is Akshaya Tritiya so auspicious?
Akshaya Tritiya is a very auspicious day in Sanatana Dharma. Any good deeds you do on this day, like charity, prayers, or holy baths, are believed to bring permanent and unending results. That's why they call it 'Akshaya' Tritiya.
36
Image Credit : GOOGLE
When should Akshaya Tritiya 2026 be celebrated? April 19 or 20?
The Vaishakha Shukla Tritiya tithi starts at 10:49 AM on April 19 and ends at 7:49 AM on April 20. According to the shastras, since the tithi begins before noon on the 19th, Sunday, April 19 is the correct day to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya.
46
Image Credit : our own
Why not April 20 for Akshaya Tritiya?
Some people might argue for April 20, as the Tritiya Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra fall on that Monday. But the problem is, the tithi ends very early at 7:27 AM. This means there is no auspicious time in the afternoon (Madhyahna) or evening (Pradosha Kaal) for rituals.
56
Image Credit : our own
Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Muhurat
The shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya puja on April 19 is from 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM. This gives you a window of 1 hour and 32 minutes. Performing your puja during this time is said to remove all life's problems and bring you success.
66
Image Credit : Freepik
What is the muhurat for buying gold?
Even for buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya, you should check the shubh muhurat. The shastras say buying gold at the right time will fill your treasury. So, on April 19, you can start buying gold right from 10:49 AM, as soon as the Tritiya Tithi begins.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos