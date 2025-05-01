Gold price drops after Akshaya Tritiya – Find out latest rates near you
Gold prices decreased the day after Akshaya Tritiya, bringing relief to many. This follows record gold sales during the festival. The drop comes as the wedding season begins, increasing the demand for gold.
| Published : May 01 2025, 11:20 AM
1 Min read
18
Record gold sales were seen across India, including Karnataka, on Akshaya Tritiya. Karnataka saw a turnover of ₹3,000 crore, setting a new record. Gold prices further decreased on May 1st, bringing relief.
28
With the wedding season starting, many need to buy gold. The price drop offers some respite, and people hope it continues. 24-carat gold decreased by ₹10, and silver by ₹100.
38
Gold prices fell early in Thursday's trading. 24-carat gold opened at ₹97,900, according to GoodReturns. Silver, which opened at ₹99,900, decreased by ₹100.
48
22-carat gold is priced at ₹89,740 per 10 grams. 24-carat gold is ₹97,420 per 10 grams in Bengaluru and ₹97,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
58
Ahmedabad gold prices: 22 carat - ₹89,790/10g, 24 carat - ₹97,950/10g. Chandigarh gold prices: 22 carat - ₹89,890/10g, 24 carat - ₹98,030/10g.
68
Delhi gold prices: 22 carat - ₹89,890/10g, 24 carat - ₹98,030/10g. Mumbai gold prices: 22 carat - ₹89,740/10g, 24 carat - ₹97,900/10g.
78
Kolkata gold prices: 22 carat - ₹89,740/10g, 24 carat - ₹97,900/10g. Chennai gold prices: 22 carat - ₹89,740/10g, 24 carat - ₹97,900/10g.
88
Jaipur gold prices: 22 carat - ₹89,890/10g, 24 carat - ₹98,030/10g. Indore gold prices: 22 carat - ₹89,790/10g, 24 carat - ₹97,950/10g.
