Buying gold this Akshaya Tritiya? Avoid THESE 7 costly mistakes
Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for buying gold. Avoid these 7 common mistakes to ensure a smart and safe gold purchase.
| Published : Apr 30 2025, 12:47 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : ChatGPT
1. Check Gold Purity
Always check the gold purity (22K, 24K) before purchasing. 24K is purest, but 22K is commonly used for jewelry.
Image Credit : freepik
2. Get a Certificate
Always get a hallmark certificate to ensure gold authenticity and purity. Avoid buying gold without certification.
Image Credit : Freepik@muhammadanjum22wb
3. Monitor Gold Prices
Check gold prices before buying, especially during Akshaya Tritiya. Compare online and offline prices.
Image Credit : Freepik
4. Check GST and Other Charges
Factor in GST and other charges like oxidation charges to estimate the final price accurately.
Image Credit : Freepik@legion
5. Consider Design and Weight
Consider design and weight when buying gold jewelry. Heavier designs cost more. Check weight and purity for lighter jewelry.
Image Credit : ChatGPT
6. Keep the Bill and Packaging
Keep the bill and packaging safe for future complaints or exchanges. Never buy gold without a bill.
Image Credit : ChatGPT
7. Pay Attention to the Brand
Buy from reputable jewelers or brands for better product quality and customer service. Avoid unknown sellers.
