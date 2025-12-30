Air India Express 2026 Sale: Travel All Year for Less Than Rs 2,000!
Flight Ticket Offer: Travelers are in for a treat in the new year 2026. If you're planning a trip, you can book a flight cheaper than an AC train ticket. It might sound unbelievable, but Air India Express has launched such a sale. Know the details.
Flight tickets for less than ₹2,000
In the Air India Express 'Pay Day Sale,' domestic fares start at just ₹1,950. Travel by air for the price of a train! International flights start at only ₹5,590.
How long can you book in the Air India Express sale?
Book by Jan 1, 2026, for a long travel window. Fly domestically from Jan 12 to Oct 10, 2026, and internationally until Oct 31, 2026. Lock in your trips now!
Great news for those without luggage
Travel light with 'Express Light Fare' for cheaper tickets (no check-in bags). Add bags later if needed. Book on the mobile app to avoid convenience fees.
Book tickets now and pay later
Can't pay the full amount now? No problem! Air India Express offers EMI and 'Buy Now, Pay Later' options, perfect for families managing their budget.
Extra benefits for students, senior citizens, and loyalty members
Tata NeuPass members get up to ₹250 extra off. Special discounts are available for students, seniors, and armed forces. Loyalty members get a flat 25% off business class.
