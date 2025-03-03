Budget travel alert! Air India Express offers flight tickets starting at just Rs 1,535!

Air India Express is offering low-cost flights. You can travel for just Rs 1535. Booking started from March 2

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

Usually, flight ticket prices are expensive, making air travel unaffordable for many middle-class people. But, Air India has a great offer for those who want to travel at a low price. They are offering the opportunity to fly for just Rs 1,385. Those who want to travel at a budget price should not miss this opportunity.

Tata Group's Air India Express has introduced an amazing travel deal under its 'Pay Day Sale' campaign. This special offer will give passengers the opportunity to travel Express for just Rs 1,535.

budget 2025
article_image2

Those traveling without check-in baggage can opt for the Express Lite fare starting from Rs 1,385. Discounted tickets are only available on the Air India Express website. You can book from March 2, 2025, for travel until September 19, 2025.

This limited-time offer is a great opportunity for budget travelers to get low-cost tickets. The key highlight of this offer is no additional booking fees. Passengers opting for the Express Lite fare can carry an additional 3 kg of cabin luggage without any extra charge.

article_image3

Those who need check-in luggage can avail of a special rate of Rs 1,000 for 15 kg on domestic routes. This makes the travel experience more affordable and convenient for passengers looking for low-cost flight options. Tata NeuPass members can avail additional benefits through this scheme.

They get special discounts on business class seat upgrades, fine dining, and seat selection. A discount of up to 25 percent can also be availed on priority services through the Express Ahead scheme. Additionally, Air India Express has introduced business class seats on its 33 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

article_image4

This enhances the travel experience for premium travelers. The airline offers special discounts and offers for students, senior citizens, doctors, nurses, soldiers, and their families. These offers are extended not only to domestic passengers but also to passengers flying to and from the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The aim of this offer is to provide low-cost travel solutions for various types of travelers. With competitive rates, additional offers, and premium services, this Pay Day Sale is a valuable deal for those planning their travel in 2025.

