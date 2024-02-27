Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 signs your body needs more calcium

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Discover 7 common signs of calcium deficiency and learn how to recognize the symptoms for better health. From muscle cramps to weak bones, understanding these indicators can help you address calcium deficiency and maintain optimal well-being.

    article_image1

    Calcium is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in maintaining strong bones, teeth, and overall health. When your body lacks an adequate amount of calcium, it can lead to various symptoms and health problems. Recognizing the signs of calcium deficiency is crucial for addressing the issue and preventing long-term complications. In this article, we'll explore 10 common signs of calcium deficiency that you should be aware of.

    article_image2

    1. Muscle Cramps and Spasms:

    Calcium deficiency can cause involuntary muscle contractions, resulting in cramps and spasms, particularly in the legs and feet. These cramps may occur frequently and can be painful, especially during physical activity or at night.

    article_image3

    2. Weak and Brittle Nails:

    Insufficient calcium levels can lead to weak and brittle nails that are prone to splitting, peeling, and breaking. Brittle nails may also be accompanied by ridges or indentations, indicating a lack of essential nutrients, including calcium.

    article_image4

    3. Tooth Decay and Oral Health Issues:

    Calcium deficiency can weaken tooth enamel, leading to an increased risk of tooth decay, cavities, and gum disease. Individuals with low calcium levels may experience tooth sensitivity, bleeding gums, and oral infections more frequently.

    4. Bone Fractures and Osteoporosis:

    Calcium is crucial for maintaining strong and healthy bones. A deficiency in calcium can weaken bones, making them more susceptible to fractures and osteoporosis, a condition characterized by reduced bone density and increased fracture risk.

    article_image5

    5. Fatigue and Weakness:

    Low calcium levels can contribute to feelings of fatigue, weakness, and lethargy. Calcium plays a role in muscle function and energy production, so inadequate intake may lead to reduced stamina and physical endurance.

    article_image6

    6. Poor Blood Clotting:

    Calcium is essential for blood clotting, so a deficiency in this mineral can impair the body's ability to form clots and stop bleeding effectively. Individuals with low calcium levels may experience prolonged bleeding from minor cuts, wounds, or bruises.

    7. Irregular Heartbeat:

    Calcium plays a crucial role in maintaining normal heart rhythm and function. A deficiency in calcium can disrupt the electrical signals that regulate the heartbeat, leading to palpitations, arrhythmias, or other cardiac abnormalities.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Polar Bear Day: The impact of global warming, reduced sea ice on polar bear populations RKK EAI

    International Polar Bear Day: The impact of global warming, reduced sea ice on polar bear populations

    Oranges to Figs: 7 calcium rich fruits you must consume for good bone health ATG EAI

    Oranges to Figs: 7 calcium rich fruits you must consume for good bone health

    Daily Horoscope for February 27, 2024 aries virgo leo libra cancer capricorn scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 27, 2024: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be cautious Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for February 27 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 27, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Heart Healthy 101: 10 Simple steps to reduce heart valve disease risks RBA

    Heart-Healthy 101: 10 Simple steps to reduce heart valve disease risks

    Recent Stories

    Heartbreaking incident unfolds at Delhi Zoo: Man dies of heart attack, shocked wife jumps to death AJR

    Heartbreaking incident unfolds at Delhi Zoo: Man dies of heart attack, shocked wife jumps to death

    From Himalayas to Bahamas, NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth captured from space; see photos snt

    From Himalayas to Bahamas, NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth captured from space; see photos

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special moment with Mollywood megastar Mammootty on Instagram nir

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special moment with Mollywood megastar Mammootty on Instagram

    From screen to streets: Real-life 'Bunty aur Babli' arrested by cops after car theft in Delhi's Janak Puri AJR

    From screen to streets: Real-life 'Bunty aur Babli' arrested by cops after car theft in Delhi's Janak Puri

    Hockey After 13 years, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman resigns citing unpaid dues & difficult work environment osf

    After 13 years, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman resigns citing unpaid dues & difficult work environment

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon