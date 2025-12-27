7 Morning Habits That Help Control Blood Sugar Levels Naturally Every Day
Diabetes affects insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar. Adopting simple morning habits can help manage your blood sugar levels effectively, supporting overall health and reducing the risk of complications over time.
Seven things to do every morning to control blood sugar levels
Start your day by drinking lukewarm water. This helps stabilize blood sugar levels. This habit also boosts energy and supports overall health.
Starting the day with a meal high in protein and fiber is helpful for people with diabetes. It helps manage blood sugar levels in the morning.
Avoid caffeinated drinks, as studies show they can temporarily raise blood sugar. Caffeine stimulates hormones like adrenaline, causing the liver to release glucose.
Morning exercise is a fast, effective way to maintain healthy blood sugar. Research shows stretching, yoga, or a brisk walk can lower post-meal glucose levels.
An easy way to improve glucose control is to walk for 10-20 minutes after meals. This helps manage blood sugar by using carbs from food for energy.
Instead of sugary drinks like soda and sweet coffee, choose unsweetened options like herbal tea or water.
