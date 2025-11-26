To manage blood sugar levels, dietary changes are a must. An unhealthy diet can cause insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing diabetes.

A recent study in The Lancet Global Health found that 1 in 5 people over 45 has diabetes. Moreover, studies show diabetes rates in urban areas are double those in rural areas.

Diabetes is very common among young people in India, with 17% of those under 35 already having it. Here's what you need to focus on in your lifestyle to control blood sugar levels.

For people with type 2 diabetes, drinking cinnamon water or adding it to meals can help lower blood glucose levels.

