Simple Daily Tips to Naturally Control Blood Sugar Levels and Stay Healthy
Here are five ways to control blood sugar levels
To manage blood sugar levels, dietary changes are a must. An unhealthy diet can cause insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing diabetes.
A recent study in The Lancet Global Health found that 1 in 5 people over 45 has diabetes. Moreover, studies show diabetes rates in urban areas are double those in rural areas.
Diabetes isn't just a problem for the elderly. Today, it's becoming more common among young people too.
Diabetes is very common among young people in India, with 17% of those under 35 already having it. Here's what you need to focus on in your lifestyle to control blood sugar levels.
The antioxidants in cinnamon help control blood sugar levels.
For people with type 2 diabetes, drinking cinnamon water or adding it to meals can help lower blood glucose levels.
It's very important to drink at least eight glasses of water daily.
Staying hydrated helps control blood sugar by preventing glucose spikes caused by dehydration.
Practicing yoga regularly will control blood sugar levels
Regular yoga practice and deep breathing can lower levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that affects blood sugar.
Apple cider vinegar can help lower glucose levels.
Taking apple cider vinegar before meals improves insulin sensitivity. This can help lower post-meal glucose levels.
Magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens and nuts can help improve insulin sensitivity
Magnesium plays a key role in glucose metabolism and insulin function. Magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens and nuts help improve insulin sensitivity, reducing type 2 diabetes risk.
