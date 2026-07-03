Boost Your Child’s Wellness with 7 Pure Gluten-Free Foods! Read Details
For most kids, gluten is no big deal. But for children with celiac disease or an allergy, it can cause stomach pain, diarrhoea, and even slow down their growth. Let's look at some simple, gluten-free foods that are safe for them to eat.
What is Gluten?
Natural Grains
Rice, corn, and millets like bajra (kambu), ragi, samai, and kuthiraivali are all naturally gluten-free. They are a fantastic source of energy for growing kids.
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Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
Protein-Rich Foods
Foods like eggs, chicken, fish, dals (lentils), and chana (chickpeas) are naturally gluten-free. They are crucial for muscle development and overall body growth in children.
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Dairy Products
Healthy Snacks
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