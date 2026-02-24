6 High-Protein Snacks for Weight Loss That Keep You Full Longer
High-protein snacks like Greek yogurt, eggs, and edamame help control hunger, boost metabolism, and support weight management by keeping you fuller for longer with balanced nutrition.
Greek Yogurt
Rich in protein and probiotics, Greek yogurt keeps you full and supports digestion. Pairing it with fruits adds fiber and natural sweetness for a balanced snack.
Boiled Eggs
Eggs are a complete protein source that promotes satiety and reduces hunger. They are easy to prepare and ideal for quick, on-the-go snacking.
Protein Shake
Protein shakes are convenient and help boost metabolism while preserving muscle mass. They are perfect for busy days when you need a quick, filling option.
Nuts
Nuts like almonds, cashews, and walnuts are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber. They help keep you full, support heart health, and are perfect for quick, energy-boosting snacks.
Roasted Chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas (chana) are crunchy, high in protein, and packed with fiber. They’re a great low-calorie snack that supports digestion and helps control hunger between meals.
Paneer
Paneer is a high-protein dairy option that supports muscle health and weight management. It’s versatile—eat it raw, grilled, or in salads for a filling and nutritious snack.
