Hair Growth: Losing Too Much Hair? Eat These 11 Foods for Thick, Strong Hair!
Foods packed with protein, iron, omega-3, and vitamins can make your hair super strong and boost its growth. Here's a look at 11 foods that will give you healthy, shiny hair.
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Eggs
Eggs are loaded with protein and biotin, two must-haves for hair growth. They strengthen your hair follicles, which means less breakage. Your hair needs a protein called 'keratin' to grow, and eggs are a great source to help produce it.
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Spinach
Spinach is full of iron, folate, and vitamins. These nutrients feed your hair follicles and boost oxygen supply to the roots, making your hair stronger. The iron, Vitamin A, and C in spinach also keep your scalp moisturised and stop hair from breaking.
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Salmon Fish
Salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids that keep your scalp from getting dry. These good fats make your hair look shiny and healthy. Plus, omega-3s can also increase your hair's thickness and give it a lovely shine.
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Seeds and Nuts
Almonds, walnuts, and flax seeds give you zinc and healthy fats. These nutrients help cut down hair fall and make your hair stronger. For instance, the Vitamin E and zinc in almonds can quickly help reduce hair loss. Just a handful of almonds or walnuts every day can make a difference.
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Lentils
Lentils, or dal, are packed with plant-based protein and iron. They support the growth of new hair cells and strengthen your roots naturally. These pulses are full of essential minerals that your hair absolutely needs.
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Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt is rich in protein and Vitamin B5. It not only supports hair growth but also improves your scalp's health. Vitamin B5, also known as Pantothenic Acid, improves blood flow to the scalp, which in turn encourages your hair to grow.
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Sweet Potato
Sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene, which your body turns into Vitamin A. This vitamin helps balance the natural oils on your scalp and prevents it from getting dry. Basically, sweet potatoes help fix dry hair and can even speed up its growth.
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Amla & Berries
Amla is loaded with Vitamin C, which boosts collagen production and strengthens your hair roots. It can even help delay greying! Berries are also packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C, which help make more collagen and protect your hair follicles from damage.
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Avocado & Sprouts
Avocados are full of healthy fats and Vitamin E. These nutrients protect your hair from damage and make it shinier. Sprouted pulses, on the other hand, have iron and protein that prevent your hair from thinning and help it grow thick.
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Oats & Soy
Oats contain iron, zinc, and B vitamins. They nourish your hair, reduce thinning, and make each strand stronger. Soy contains a compound called 'spermidine', which helps extend your hair's growth phase (the anagen phase). This means your hair stays on your head longer before falling out.
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Flax Seeds & Curry Leaves
Flax, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds are packed with essential minerals your hair needs. And curry leaves, a staple in many Indian kitchens, are a goldmine of iron and amino acids. They help prevent hair fall and can even help keep your hair dark.
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