2 8 Image Credit : Asianet News

Aries & Scorpio (Mars Signs)

People with Aries and Scorpio signs are ruled by Mars. To control their anger and ensure their work gets done, they should take one betel leaf with its stalk and place two ripe dates on it. If you offer this to Lord Murugan every Tuesday, your debt problems will disappear, and you'll see gains from land and property.