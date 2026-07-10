- Home
- Lifestyle
- Betel Leaf Secrets That Are Believed to Bring Wealth, Luck and Positive Energy Home - Read On
Betel Leaf Secrets That Are Believed to Bring Wealth, Luck and Positive Energy Home - Read On
Betel leaves are considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. Offering them to Lord Hanuman or lighting lamps for Lord Murugan is believed to invite Goddess Mahalakshmi's blessings, prosperity, and good fortune.
18
Image Credit : Asianet News
The sacred betel leaf's power
In astrology and spirituality, the betel leaf holds a special place. It's believed that the Trimurti and 33 crore gods live in this leaf, making it a powerhouse for attracting positive energy. These simple betel leaf remedies can help remove Navagraha doshas and boost your luck. Let's check out the secret astrological tips for each zodiac sign and see which one works for you to get quick results.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : Asianet News
Aries & Scorpio (Mars Signs)
People with Aries and Scorpio signs are ruled by Mars. To control their anger and ensure their work gets done, they should take one betel leaf with its stalk and place two ripe dates on it. If you offer this to Lord Murugan every Tuesday, your debt problems will disappear, and you'll see gains from land and property.
38
Image Credit : Asianet News
Taurus & Libra (Venus Signs)
These two signs have Venus's blessings. To improve their financial situation and bring more happiness to their family, they should put some fragrant fennel and rock sugar on a betel leaf. Offering this to Goddess Mahalakshmi on a Friday will not only increase money flow but also grant them the 'Vashikaran Yoga,' which is the power of attraction.
48
Image Credit : Asianet News
Gemini & Virgo (Mercury Signs)
Gemini and Virgo are ruled by Mercury, the planet of intellect. For success in their studies, business, or job, they should place two green cardamoms in the centre of a betel leaf. If they offer this to Lord Vishnu or Lord Ganesha on a Wednesday, all their stalled work will get completed without any hurdles.
58
Image Credit : Asianet News
Cancer (Moon Sign)
Cancer is the Moon's sign, which rules the mind. To get rid of unnecessary confusion and make clear decisions, Cancerians should place one clove and a small piece of nutmeg on a betel leaf. Offering this to Lord Shiva on a Monday will bring them peace of mind and also help their business grow.
68
Image Credit : Asianet News
Leo (Sun Sign)
Leos are influenced by the Sun. To boost their fame and leadership skills, they should take a betel leaf with its stalk and put some pure kumkum and a few dry raisins on it. Offering this to the Sun God or their family deity (Kuladevata) on a Sunday will bring them benefits in government-related matters.
78
Image Credit : Asianet News
Sagittarius & Pisces (Jupiter Signs)
Sagittarius and Pisces are ruled by the auspicious planet Jupiter. To increase their spiritual energy, overcome obstacles in marriage, and receive blessings for children, they should place some roasted gram and jaggery on a betel leaf. Offering this to Guru Dakshinamurthy on a Thursday is said to bring all kinds of good fortune.
88
Image Credit : Asianet News
Capricorn & Aquarius (Saturn Signs)
Capricorn and Aquarius are influenced by Saturn, the planet of justice. To protect themselves from the negative effects of Sade Sati and Ashtama Shani, they should put some black sesame seeds and a small turmeric root on a betel leaf. If they offer this to Lord Ganesha or Lord Anjaneya on a Saturday, the intensity of these doshas will reduce.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos