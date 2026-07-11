Planning a Romantic Getaway? Avoid These 5 Dangerous Hill Stations
Every couple dreams of a romantic getaway to the mountains. But did you know some of India's most beautiful hill stations are also the most dangerous? Here's a look at places you should probably skip for your own safety.
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Did you know?
Every couple dreams of spending quality time with their partner in beautiful mountain valleys. But did you know that some of India's hill stations are as dangerous as they are beautiful? If you're planning a romantic trip with your partner, ignoring safety can lead to big trouble. Let's talk about 5 such hill stations in India that couples should avoid.
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1. Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh
Rohtang Pass, near Manali in Himachal Pradesh, is famous for its snow. But this place is very risky for couples. Sudden avalanches and dangerous landslides are common here. Because it's at a high altitude, you might face oxygen shortage. Also, roads can close without warning, leaving you stranded for days.
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2. Lachen & Lachung, Sikkim
These two hill stations in North Sikkim, Lachen and Lachung, are stunning, but the weather here changes in a flash. Heavy rains often destroy the roads, and there's always a fear of falling rocks. The roads are very narrow, and sudden floods can make it impossible to get emergency medical help.
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3. Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh
People call Khajjiar in Himachal Pradesh the 'Mini Switzerland of India', and it looks like heaven in winter. But visiting during this season is like putting your life at risk. The temperature drops to minus degrees, and heavy snowfall often cuts off power and water supply. With roads completely blocked, you could get stuck in your hotel room.
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4. Kalimpong, West Bengal
This quiet hill station near Darjeeling in West Bengal becomes extremely dangerous during the monsoon. In this season, the Teesta river flows very fast, and the hilly roads get super slippery. Landslides during the rains often cut this area off from the rest of the world for many days.
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5. Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh is on every traveller's bucket list, but it's not the right place for a romantic and comfortable couple's trip. The biggest risk here is 'Acute Mountain Sickness' (AMS). Breathing problems, dizziness, and headaches due to low oxygen can completely spoil a couple's romantic mood.
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