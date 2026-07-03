According to a new report, 86% of Indian consumers now see protein as vital when choosing snacks. This signals a major shift towards healthier eating, with a growing demand for cleaner ingredients, transparency, and nutritional value over just taste.

Protein is no longer just a fitness trend for Indian consumers, with 86 per cent of people now considering it an important factor while choosing snacks, signalling a broader shift towards healthier and more functional eating habits, according to the "Farmley Healthy Snacking Report 2026" released on Friday.

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The report, unveiled at the India Healthy Snacking Summit (IHSS) 2026, is based on responses from more than 6,000 consumers across generations, professions and cities. It suggests that Indian consumers are becoming more conscious about nutrition, ingredient quality and convenience when buying snacks.

"The future of snacking in India is being shaped by consumers who are making far more intentional choices than ever before. They are seeking snacks that offer functionality, transparency and convenience, while also catering to the evolving taste profiles," said Akash Sharma, Co-Founder of Farmley.

Shift in Consumer Preferences

Demand for Protein and Premiumisation

The report found that while 86 per cent of respondents consider protein important when choosing snacks, nearly one-third (32 per cent) said they are willing to pay a premium for protein-rich products, indicating that nutrition is increasingly influencing purchasing decisions.

Preference for Natural Ingredients

Consumer preferences are also shifting towards cleaner ingredients. According to the report, 61 per cent of respondents prefer snacks sweetened with natural ingredients such as dates or jaggery instead of refined sugar, reflecting growing demand for cleaner labels and healthier alternatives.

Ingredient Transparency as a Trust Factor

Ingredient transparency has emerged as a key trust factor for snack brands. The report said 62 per cent of respondents consider clear information about ingredients the most important factor while selecting a snack brand, placing it ahead of celebrity endorsements and influencer recommendations.

Emerging Market Opportunities

The study also highlighted emerging opportunities in specialised nutrition. More than half of the women surveyed expressed interest in snacks designed to support nutritional needs during different phases of the menstrual cycle, while nearly 60 per cent of parents said they are willing to pay more for healthier snack options for their children.

Retail and Distribution Trends

On the retail front, quick commerce platforms continue to gain traction. The report found that 31 per cent of respondents prefer Blinkit for buying snacks, followed by Zepto at 16 per cent and Instamart at 15 per cent. At the same time, 35 per cent said shelf visibility in offline stores remains the biggest influence on their purchase decisions.

Evolving Packaging Preferences

Packaging preferences are also evolving, with 30 per cent of respondents favouring resealable packs and 25 per cent preferring eco-friendly packaging, underscoring the growing importance of convenience and sustainability in snack purchases.

Future Outlook and Brand Strategy

Sharma said the changing consumer mindset presents an opportunity for brands to innovate. "At Farmley, we believe this evolution presents an opportunity to create products that deliver both nourishment and indulgence, without compromise," he said.

According to the report, the next phase of growth in India's snacking market is expected to be driven by brands that combine taste with nutrition, ingredient transparency and innovative product formats. (ANI)