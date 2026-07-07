Chanakya also advised keeping away from women who are always angry. These women pick fights over small things, and their bad temper can rub off on your wife, destroying the happiness in your home. Finally, beware of jealous friends. These people can't stand to see you happy or successful. They act sweet to your face but will plot behind your back. If your wife is close to them, your personal matters become public, and they might use that information to cause harm. Following Chanakya's advice can prevent a third person from creating problems in your marriage.

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