Chanakya Niti: Acharya Reveals 4 Friends Your Wife Should Stay Away From!
Acharya Chanakya had some solid advice for a peaceful home. He believed that a husband should ensure his wife stays away from certain types of friends whose influence could cause trouble in their married life. Here's a look at who these people are.
What Chanakya Says...
Women with no character and those who show off wealth..
According to Chanakya, a husband must keep his wife away from women with bad habits or questionable character. Such women don't respect family values, and their friendship can bring trouble. The second type to avoid are women who are arrogant about their wealth. They love showing off their money and making others feel small. Friendship with them might fill your wife's head with unreasonable desires, which will surely disturb your peace.
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Women who are always angry or jealous..
Chanakya also advised keeping away from women who are always angry. These women pick fights over small things, and their bad temper can rub off on your wife, destroying the happiness in your home. Finally, beware of jealous friends. These people can't stand to see you happy or successful. They act sweet to your face but will plot behind your back. If your wife is close to them, your personal matters become public, and they might use that information to cause harm. Following Chanakya's advice can prevent a third person from creating problems in your marriage.
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