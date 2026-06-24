Double-Leaf Doors: Why Old Indian Homes Had Two-Panel Entrances? Find Out!
Ever noticed the grand, two-panel main doors in old Indian homes or 'havelis'? They weren't just for show. Our ancestors had some really smart reasons—from Vastu to security—for choosing these 'double-leaf doors'. Let's find out what they are.
There's a deep science behind this
Indian traditional architecture has its own unique identity. If you look at old houses, palaces, or even village homes, you'll see the main entrance, or 'Simhadwara', always had double-leaf doors. Today, modern flats use single doors to save space. But our elders had solid reasons based on science, Vastu, and security for this design. Let's explore why they did it.
The Importance of Vastu Shastra
Vastu Shastra gives the main door a lot of importance. It says the door isn't just for people to walk through, but it's the entry point for Goddess Lakshmi and positive energy. A double door opens equally on both sides, inviting this energy into the home without any blockage. Vastu also says these doors shouldn't make any noise when opening, as silence is good for the home's prosperity.
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Good Air and Light (Ventilation)
Back in the day, homes didn't have ACs or coolers. People relied completely on natural air and light. By opening both doors fully, they could let fresh air and sunlight stream into the house freely. This not only kept the home's atmosphere pleasant but was also great for health.
Security and Protection
In the old days, people made their doors from very thick and strong wood, like teak or neem. A single door of that size would be too heavy to handle and operate. Splitting it into two panels distributed the weight evenly, making the doors last much longer. Also, when thieves or enemies attacked, the strong inner bolts on these double doors offered powerful protection.
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Social and Cultural Reasons
Our ancestors also had social and cultural reasons for this design. During festivals or functions, many guests would visit. Opening both doors created a wide entrance, making it easy to bring in large items or sacks of grain. On regular days, they kept just one door open to maintain privacy. It shows that every design choice our elders made had a deep purpose. These scientific and Vastu reasons behind double doors are a real testament to India's brilliant traditional lifestyle.
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