5 Modern Hanging Lights to Transform Your Open Kitchen Space
Got an open kitchen for a modern vibe but the lighting is off? Bad lighting can ruin your whole space. Check out these five awesome hanging lights to brighten up your open kitchen.
Decorative Hanging Pendant Lamp
Pendant lights are perfect over a kitchen island. They provide bright, glare-free light and add a modern, luxurious touch. They cost around ₹1000-₹1200.
Warm White or Neutral White Light
Warm or neutral white lights are best for a cozy, elegant kitchen vibe. Install them on kitchen or dining area walls. Various color options are available.
Wooden Rope and Bulb Light
For a light over your dining table, try a bulb on a rope wrapped around a wooden block. You can DIY this rustic light or have an electrician create it for you.
Modern Glass Globe Pendant Light
Install this modern glass globe pendant light over a dining table or kitchen counter. It has three large circles with a smaller, warm white light inside.
Lantern Style Light
For a vintage vibe, add a hanging lantern light to your kitchen. It creates an aesthetic look and is budget-friendly, available online for around ₹600.
