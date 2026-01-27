Bedroom Makeover Idea: 5 Spacious and Modern Bedside Tables You’ll Love
A modern bedside table with a single drawer adds style and storage to your bedroom. Perfect for keeping essentials like phone, charger, keys, and medicines organized while enhancing your room’s look.
Single-Drawer Bedside Table
A bedside table is a small cabinet with a drawer, usually placed next to the bed. You can get a roomy, single-drawer one cheap, perfect for stashing essentials like your phone or keys.
Antique Design Bedside Table
Want an antique vibe in your bedroom? Skip the simple decor. Get a bedside table with cool wood carvings or a royal finish. The detailed woodwork will give your room a fancy, royal feel.
Double-Drawer Bedside Table
Looking for a roomy nightstand? Go for a double-drawer bedside table. When you buy your bed, you can get a matching plywood table to go with it. It'll really spruce up your bedroom.
Wall-Mounted Bedside Table
Wall-mounted bedside tables are a hit for small bedrooms. They save space and come in handy. You can even have a carpenter build one for you.
Multi-Functional Bedside Table
Want a charging port, lamp stand, or storage box with your drawer? You'll need to stretch your budget a bit. You can find multi-functional bedside tables that are super convenient.
