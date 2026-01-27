Royal Diwan Bed and Foldable Sofa Set Ideas for a Classy Living Room
Folding Sofa Bed Designs: Folding sofa beds are a modern necessity. If you want a stylish and new pattern for your living room, check out these royal-style diwan sofa bed designs.
Folding Diwan Sofa Bed
The market has many designs from 3-seater sofa sets to L-shapes, which look stylish and are loved by everyone. But to give your home a unique look, ditch the sofa and try a folding diwan sofa bed design. It looks unique and gives off a royal vibe. Today, we've brought some unique designs for you to choose from.
Traditional Wooden Sofa Diwan
Diwan sofas not only enhance a room's beauty but also solve space problems for guests. Made of pure Sheesham wood, it's durable. Perfect for a traditional, rustic look. Pair it with Kalamkari or Kantha pattern sheets.
Modern Solid Wood Diwan Sofa
This sofa set has a slat-style armrest and a deep red tufted mattress. It's sturdy and clean-looking. Use bolster pillows. Great for apartments or study rooms needing both seating and sleeping space.
Contemporary Velvet Daybed Sofa
Perfect for a sleek, modern, and minimalist living room. The blue velvet finish with trapped legs makes it special. It looks like a sofa but is wide enough to be a bed. A great choice for a modern drawing room.
Classic Chesterfield Diwan Sofa Design
Featuring button-tufting and a rolled backrest, this sofa diwan adds a luxury, royal look to any living room. The cream color and carved design make it sassy. It's a great corner option for a formal living room or master bedroom.
Royal Curved Wooden Sofa Set
Made of 100% teak wood, this sofa is stylish and strong. The gold polish adds beauty. It has high armrests and a crown carving for a maharaja vibe. Perfect for a royal look in your living room or hall.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.