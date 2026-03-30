Most of us think of the terrace as just a place for drying clothes or for storage. But with a little creativity and smart planning, this same space can become a stylish and luxurious part of your home. Nowadays, people are designing their rooftops to look like cafes, gardens, or relaxation zones, which really adds to the house's beauty. If you also want people to look at your terrace and ask, 'Who designed this?', then you must try these 5 amazing changes.