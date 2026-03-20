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5 important tips for decorating a small room

Here are five quick tips for your small bedroom:1. Use Mirrors: A large mirror on the wall will reflect light and make your small room look much bigger.2. Use Hangers: Save floor space by putting up wall hangers or shelves for your things.3. Declutter: The fewer things in your room, the neater and more spacious it will look.4. Light Paint: Use white, off-white, or other light shades for your walls.5. Good Fragrance: Always use an incense stick or a room freshener. It completely changes the mood of the room.