5 simple and effective must-have home remedies to cure asthma

Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases affecting around 300 million people worldwide, and its impact rate increases by a whopping 50% every decade. Moreover, it affects children and adults and is the most common among children, according to WHO. So, if you are suffering from severe or low asthma, we have some simple natural home remedies you can use to ease your condition and get some relief. Below, here are some simple home remedies that you out to keep your asthma away and improve your health. ALSO READ: What is Stiff person syndrome? A glance at its causes and symptoms

Increase your caffeine consumption: If you are a coffee addict with asthma, there is good news! Caffeine is a significant natural element that can help reduce asthma symptoms. Caffeine contains properties similar to theophylline, a medicinal drug used to treat various issues caused by asthma, like shortness of breath, chest tightness and wheezing. If you do not like coffee, you can have other drinks such as black or green tea, cocoa drinks, chocolate, energy drinks, and chocolate-flavoured food items. So, you have many options, even if you prefer something other than coffee.

Maintain your diet and lifestyle: While there is no particular menu or lifestyle you can follow to treat asthma, there are some things that you can easily follow to keep asthma at bay. For starters, you should quit smoking. It would be best if you did not stay awake at night or mess up your sleeping schedule, as it can heavily impact your asthma and increase asthma symptoms. Furthermore, it would be best if you tried to maintain a healthy diet with lots of vegetables and fruits in your meals to gain those extra antioxidants and vitamins. And if you feel uneasy after eating some food items, avoid eating them in the future.

Do some yoga: If you have asthma, it is good to practice yoga daily. Research has shown that regular yoga can be a highly effective remedy for asthma. Statistically speaking, people with asthma who do yoga experience fewer breathing issues, fewer asthma attacks, an enhanced lung capacity, better response to your medication, and improved blood flow. So, to keep your asthma at bay and lead a healthy lifestyle, start practising yoga every morning after you wake up. If uncomfortable with complex yoga positions, try meditating and practising simple asanas instead.

Try to consume more ginger: One of the most accessible home remedies for asthma is increasing your daily ginger consumption. Ginger can be an excellent natural remedy for asthma because of its anti-inflammatory properties. If you are suffering from asthma and looking for some home remedies, you can try increasing your ginger consumption and keep track of the results.

