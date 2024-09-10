Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 SHOCKING facts about condoms we bet you didn't know!

    Condoms can't fully protect you: Condoms do not prevent sexually transmitted infections (STDs) or pregnancy 100% of the time. Doctors emphasize that the only way to completely avoid pregnancy and STDs is to abstain from unprotected intercourse.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    Condoms are one of the most widely used methods to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Many people use it to avoid pregnancy and other contagious diseases. Condoms prevent direct contact with bodily fluids and skin that transmit infections during intercourse.

    article_image2

    Why you should not use flavored condoms

    However, while condoms significantly reduce the risk of many STIs, they are not 100% effective in preventing all infections, doctors say. Let's find out such shocking facts related to condoms. **Incomplete protection with condoms** Condoms only cover the penis. Other areas of the genital area are not completely covered. So many STIs like herpes, human papillomavirus (HPV), syphilis can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact in these areas. Therefore, there is still a risk of contracting infections even with condom use.

    article_image3

    **Condom breakage or slippage** Condoms sometimes break or slip off during intercourse. This removes the protection they provide. The main reasons for this are improper use, not leaving enough space at the tip, or using oils or lubricants even with rubber condoms, which can cause condoms to break.

    article_image4

    Condoms

    **Fungal infections** Condoms can reduce the transmission of fungal infections by limiting contact, but they do not provide complete protection. Fungal infections, such as yeast infections, can affect areas that the condom barrier provides, allowing transmission even when a condom is used.

    article_image5

    It is very important for sexually active people, especially those in relationships with multiple partners, to get tested frequently. Regular testing helps to detect and treat STIs early. This is because STDs are usually not detected without testing. Maintaining personal hygiene is essential in reducing the risk of infections. It is important to wash the genital area before and after sexual activity and to avoid sharing personal items such as towels or underwear. Reducing the number of sexual partners significantly reduces the risk of contracting STIs. Vaccines are available for certain STIs such as HPV, hepatitis B. Getting vaccinated provides protection against these infections. Reduces the risk of problems.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Avoid WFH Scams: 5 Tips to confirm genuine work-from-home jobs NTI

    Avoid WFH Scams: 5 Tips to confirm genuine work-from-home jobs

    Check your daily horoscope: September 10, 2024 - Challenging day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Scorpio and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 10, 2024 - Challenging day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for September 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Does ovarian rejuvenation improve your fertility? Understanding the advancement RBA

    Does ovarian rejuvenation improve your fertility? Understanding the advancement

    Appendix cancer awareness: Why early detection and lifestyle choices matterRBA

    Appendix cancer awareness: Why early detection and lifestyle choices matter

    Recent Stories

    Kerala : Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Left govt's financial indiscipline amid Onam anr

    Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Left govt's financial indiscipline amid Onam

    How to clean White Shoes: 5 easy footwear tips NTI

    How to clean White Shoes: 5 easy footwear tips

    Yamaha RX 100 Comeback: Expected price ,features, launch date and more RBA

    Yamaha RX 100 Comeback: Expected price ,features, launch date and more

    Darshan kicked Renukaswamy while reading texts sent to Pavithra Gowda reveals accused Pavan in chargesheet vkp

    ‘Darshan kicked Renukaswamy while reading texts sent to Pavithra Gowda': Accused Pavan reveals in chargesheet

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth at launch of iPhone 16 series: Star couple poses with Tim Cook RBA

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth at launch of iPhone 16 series: Star couple poses with Tim Cook

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon