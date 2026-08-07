Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Stars Who Don't Drink Alcohol
Are you someone who does not like to have alcohol? Well, then you are not alone. Here are Bollywood celebrities who say NO to alcohol and live a sober life. Keep reading!
No to alcohol!
Several Bollywood celebrities do not drink alcohol and prioritise their health over everything else. From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar, let's take a look at a few Bollywood celebs who live a sober lifestyle.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika follows a high-metabolism diet, focusing on yoga and wellness instead of drinking.
Akshay Kumar
Khiladi Kumar does not consume alcohol and avoids late-night parties. He also goes to sleep early.
Shilpa Shetty
An ardent yoga enthusiast does not touch alcohol and promotes clean eating.
John Abraham
A dedicated fitness icon stays completely away from alcohol and even avoids sugar.
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood follows a strict vegetarian lifestyle and is a lifelong teetotaler who avoids alcohol entirely.
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