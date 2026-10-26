Katrina Kaif's makeup artist, Daniel Bauer, shares his festive glam secrets, detailing essential tips for skin prep and long-lasting makeup. Bauer emphasises enhancing natural beauty and breaking rigid trends.

Daniel Bauer, Katrina Kaif's go-to makeup artist, unveils his expert strategies for flawless festive glam. He emphasizes meticulous skin preparation and long-lasting makeup techniques. Bauer's insights, shared through his latest interview, center on enhancing natural beauty and comfort — never rigid trends. What does Bauer believe? Makeup must celebrate individuality. Never conceal it. His approach creates a luminous, skin-like finish. It feels effortless, even during extended festive celebrations.

Mastering Skin Prep for a Flawless Base

Talking to HT, He emphasised that good makeup starts with good skin. Bauer says effective skin prep forms the basic foundation. First, apply a water-based moisturiser, one that absorbs fast. Then, follow with a light, non-greasy, makeup-friendly sunscreen. This moisturizer choice remains key; it must harmonise with subsequent base products.

"Great foundation is more than just one product," Bauer states. He recommends a three-step base application: moisturise, conceal or correct, then apply foundation. For a natural finish, use two shades of foundation — skin tones are rarely uniform. Bauer's key technical tip? Maintain consistency in product formulations. He cautions: "If your foundation is water-based, your concealer and corrector better be too. Mixing water, oil, and silicone? That's not artistry—it's a breakup waiting to happen." Novices should stick to silicone-based products for consistent results. His minimal kit essentials include moisturizer, concealer or corrector, two foundation shades, cream blush, powder blush, and a signature nude lip shade.

Achieving Long-Lasting Festive Makeup

"Long-lasting makeup is a myth, even more so when you are in India. You must touch up makeup," Bauer reveals. He candidly acknowledges this challenge, especially given our climate. Still, he offers practical tips. Maximize your wear time, he further shared with the same news portal.

Enhancing Features, Not Hiding Them

"Bad makeup, you remember the makeup. Great makeup, you remember the person," Daniel Bauer states. His philosophy centers on authenticity and confidence. He encourages individuals to break conventional beauty rules. Avoid dictates from "stranger influencers." He emphasizes understanding one's own features. Use makeup to enhance, not disguise.